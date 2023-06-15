The VSCD Youth Theater Jury has announced eleven nominations for the Gouden Krekels, the prizes for the most impressive stage performance and production in youth theatre. The nominees are automatically the winners of a Silver Cricket.

There are four nominations for the ‘most impressive stage performance in a youth theater production’: actress Caroline Mgata, for her role in Pippi Powerrrrr van Het Laagland, the complete ensemble of Check van 155 & Maas theater and dance, and the designers of Erik or the little insect bookby HNTjong, IRC & Stadsschouwburg Utrecht and actor Sharlee Daantje in Twelfth Nightby Theater group Aluin.

The jury substantiates the choices with praise for the candidates. “Caroline Mgata stands out because of her energetic game. She is a ‘queen, a boss, a badass’ that girls and boys in the room look breathlessly at.” In Check there is “every room for the vulnerable side”. The group delivers a ‘collective top performance’.

„Erik or the Little Insect Book is an overwhelming visual experience. The individual performances of the designers merge organically into a total experience that leaves no spectator unmoved.” “Sharlee Daantje winds everyone around his finger with the physical way of playing and subtle text treatment. Daantje remains stylish and fluid, leans chill and nonchalant against the foundation of your orientation and checks whether there is still some movement.”

Scene off STUPID by HNTjong.

Photo Bowie Verschuuren



Seven performances have been nominated for the ‘most impressive youth theater production’: If things go differently (9+), by Het Houten Huis, Plan d- & Club Guy and Roni, Angry Young Men (14+), by WHAT WE DO with Winne, A nice night out (8+), by Theater Artemis, Het Zuidelijk Toneel & hetpaleis, LoveXL (14+), by Maas theater and dance, Staples (4+), by Bronks, Theater Artemis & Perpodium, POPpulism (8+), by Het Filiaal theater makers, STUPID (10+), by HNTjong.

The performances are praised by the jury. “In If things go differently the eye is spoiled. Aesthetics in stark contrast to the ugly reality of overblown bureaucracy and distrust.” Angy Young Men is “an important social performance that should not go unnoticed”. A nice night out offers “a glittering ensemble with a well-oiled show in a whisper, a backstage crew with an almost slapstick-like despondency and suppressed feelings.” LoveXL takes the audience “into this delicate subject in a way that expresses great care, love and attention.”

Staples shows that “your life will be richer if you go on an adventure or go along with someone else’s idea, because you always discover something new while playing.” „POPpulism is an unprecedentedly topical performance, about manipulation and beautiful words, which turn out to be a deadly weapon.” STUPID is “an imaginative story in which walls are broken down to learn how to deal with trauma.”

The seven-member VSCD youth theater jury is led by Daan Valkhof, youth theater programmer at Het Nationale Theater. The presentation of the Golden Crickets will take place during the Dutch Theater Festival, on September 17 in ITA.