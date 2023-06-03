In Russia, a ban has been established on the use of studded tires in summer and tires without protection in winter. Relevant resolution published on Friday, June 2, the government of the Russian Federation.

“List of malfunctions and conditions under which the operation of vehicles is prohibited: the vehicle is equipped with tires with anti-skid spikes used in the summer period (June, July, August). On a vehicle of category M1 and N1, winter tires are not installed in the winter period (December, January, February),” the document says.

There is also a ban on the operation of the car in the event that winter tires or tires with anti-skid studs are not installed on all wheels of the vehicle (V).

According to the document, the resolution comes into force on September 1, 2023.

Category M1 vehicles are vehicles used for the transport of people, where there are no more than eight seats. Category N1 defines vehicles intended for the carriage of goods, having a total mass of not more than 3.5 tons.

Earlier, on June 1, the Russian government extended the simplified technical regulation until February 1, 2024, but automakers will gradually have to return to the standard list of requirements. According to the document, from June 2023, cars must comply with environmental requirements of at least Euro-2, and from December, manufacturers will be required to equip new cars with an ABS system.