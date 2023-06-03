The last few weeks all of Mexico knew the Chang Li S1 Pro, a Chinese electric car that drew attention for being sold via Alibaba for just over 20 thousand pesos the unit and from $18 thousand when buying more than one piece.

Today we will talk about a content creator who he ventured to try to acquire an electric car of 20 thousand pesos and discovered a scam. Next we will tell you everything you need about it to prevent you from falling.

This is Camilo Ochoa, who through his channel ‘I’m Camilo Ochoa’, in the video called “We went to buy an Electric Car for $20,000 pesos!!!”, described how he was able to deposit a considerable amount to a scammer on Facebook Marketplace .

“Gentlemen, how are you? I’m making this video because right now electric carts are appearing a lot on social networks and many people are going for the feint,” he said before clarifying that he already knows it is fraud.

The content creator showed evidence of the conversation you had with the fake sellerwho answered with great confidence that he only has one blue car left in stock, but that he already has some more in the process of being shipped.

“The link (to deposit) is sent with the Mercado Pago platform, if you have an account, enter and make the payment either with a debit or credit card, transfer or cash payment in establishments. Your digital purchase receipt is sent”, were the words with which the scammer tried to convince the popular youtuber for having been in a prison south of Sinaloa.

By marking the customer service number provided by the criminal followed the apparently planned sales pitch verbatim.

What the man said is that he Mercado Pago purchase method offers the possibility of protecting the money sentThe fake seller even mentioned that other customers have shown some distrust. He was trying to gain credibility prior to completing the transaction.

The price at which offered the electric car Chang Li S1 Pro is 21 thousand pesos closedalthough he initially hesitated to offer it at 21,900. An error that would surely have affected when talking to a potential victim.

The conversation culminated in a brief discussion between Camilo Ochoa and the scammer, who exchanged words about the crime of the subject who offered the car in the Facebook sales market.

This means of communication recommends not trusting the sellers of the electric car called “the cheapest in the world”, especially if they offer low prices. Those who actually offer the vehicle have much higher costs.