Yesterday the Government announced a new call for the Digital Kit program, an initiative aimed at medium-sized companies with between 50 and 250 employees. Among the novelties of the proposal, the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence tools in the catalog of technological solutions stands out. The amount of aid will range between 25,000 euros for SMEs with between 50 and less than 100 employees, and 29,000 euros for companies with between 100 and less than 250 employees. The call starts on December 12, with an admission period that will last until June 30, 2025.

Óscar López, Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Serviceindicated this Monday that “the success of the Digital Kit demonstrates that Red.es has become an indispensable digital lever. A public company that offers real solutions because it knows first-hand the daily needs of the businesses it addresses.” .

According to Red.es sources, companies will be able to access a catalog of 14 solutions that have been updated and adapted to the needs of their size. Specifically, the following categories are established: Electronic commerce, Social Network Management, Customer Management, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Process Management, Billing and electronic invoice management, Virtual Office services and tools, Secure Communications, Cybersecurity, Presence advanced Internet, Managed Cybersecurity Service, Customer Management with associated AI, Business Intelligence and Analytics and associated AI, and Process Management with associated AI.

Some solutions are incompatible, such as process management and process management with AI, customer management and customer management with AI and Business Intelligence and Analytics and Business Intelligence and Analytics and AI. In these cases, the beneficiary companies will only be able to sign agreements for each of them.

The same sources specify that The aid is non-competitive and will also be awarded directly and in order of arrival. once the verifications of compliance with the requirements demanded in the call have been carried out. Likewise, under the motto “zero papers”, Red.es reports that “it has designed a very innovative processing system using robotic tools and automated artificial intelligence that reduces the bureaucratic burden, reduces the number of documents to be presented and shortens deadlines. of concession”.

The company may request aid without providing any documentation. In fact, it will be enough for the businessman to authorize Red.es to consult ex officio the requirements and obligations required to obtain the status of beneficiary, safeguarding transparency and legal certainty.”