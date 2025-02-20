The Prosecutor’s Office resorts to the Supreme and asks that the Bank of Spain reveals the benefits of bank deposits

The Prosecutor’s Office has appealed the decision of the National Court to give the reason to the Bank of Spain in the face of the request to add, which requested information about the public money that transferred banks as interest to deposit their reservations in 2022 and 2023, According to Europa Press.

Add report to the Bank of Spain for not detailing how much each entity wins with the “deposit ease” system

The National Court, specifically, concluded that Banco de España’s refusal not to facilitate such data does not violate the fundamental right to access to information, remembering that this right has certain limits.

The Prosecutor’s Office has resorted to the High Court, ensuring that it questions the fundamental right of citizens, through their parliamentary representatives, of accessing and participating in conditions of equal matters, functions and positions in their aspect of access to the information of the information of The public authorities, for not delivering to the deputies of Congress the information requested from the Bank of Spain in accordance with the regulations of the Chamber.

Last year, Sumar denounced the Bank of Spain to the National Court for not revealing the benefits of bank deposits in the Central Bank accounts between 2022 and 2023.

The group already registered in Congress a request for a report to know this data, but the former governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernández de Cos claimed that these data are confidential and owned by the European Central Bank (ECB). After this, Sumar presented an appeal before the contentious-administrative hall of the National Court.

The political group wielded that the fundamental rights of their deputies have been severed to access information. In addition, it argued that the information cannot damage the private interests of depositing banks and that the amounts paid by the Bank of Spain should be public.

The Prosecutor’s Office supported the demand to add when considering that Banco de España’s response “is limited to offering formal justification,” citing some provisions.

Economy warns that the bank moves “faster” the decrease of types to its deposits than the rise of these years



The National Court Chamber, however, gave the reason last January to the Bank of Spain.