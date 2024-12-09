There are four missing, municipal authorities have reported; firefighters have already extinguished the fire

12/09/2024



Updated at 1:17 p.m.





At least two people have died and nine others have been injured after an explosion at a facility of the Italian energy group Eni, Reuters reports. At the moment there are four missing.

The events took place this Monday in Calenzano, near Florence. The president of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani, has indicated, quoted by AFP, that seven of those affected have been transferred to hospitals in the area.

Eni itself has also confirmed what happened, while adding that firefighters were working in the area.

The fire has been controlled. Experts have also traveled to the site, who are evaluating possible contamination, also in nearby waterways, Giani added.









Residents have been advised close the doors and windows of their homes.