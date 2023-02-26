The Defense budget exceeded 13.7 billion in 2022, 35% more, due to the shipment of arms to Ukraine and NATO missions
Since the start of the war in Ukraine a year ago, the Defense Ministry has justified the lack of information on military spending and support material sent to Kiev for reasons of “security and discretion”. Unlike other countries allied against the Russian invasion, Minister Margarita Robles has shielded herself in “prudence”.
#Government #increases #military #spending #million #face #challenge #Russian #invasion
Leave a Reply