US agency says approval is important to expand access to tests that can be performed at home

A FDA (Food and Drug Administration), the United States health regulatory agency, approved on Friday (24.Feb.2023) a new self-test capable of simultaneously detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19, and the influenza A and B viruses, flu precursors. Here’s the full of the official communiqué (94 KB, in English).

The test is branded Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test and provides results in approximately 30 minutes.

“The authorization of the first OTC test [sigla em inglês para diagnóstico em casa sem receita] that can detect Influenza A and B, along with SARS-CoV-2, is an important milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home.”said the director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, Jeff Shuren.

The form of sample collection for laboratory analysis is the same as for the RT-PCR exam. The nasal swab, similar to a long cotton swab, is inserted into the nostrils until it reaches the nasopharynx, the upper part of the airways.

It is indicated that, to perform the test alone, the person suspected of contamination is 14 years old or older. Children from 2 years old need the intermediary of an adult.

The new self-test was evaluated in a clinical trial and identified correctly 99.3% of the negative samples and 90.1% of the positive samples for the Influenza A virus. For Influenza B, the Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home Test effectively detected 99.9% of the negative cases. Regarding the covid-19 virus, the domestic test correctly identified 100% of the negative samples and 88.3% of the positive samples in the evaluated cases.

According to the FDA, there are not enough cases of the Influenza B virus circulating in the USA to include in the clinical study, so the positive cases for this subtype were validated in artificial samples. However, the US government requires Lucira, the company that owns the test’s patent, to continue collecting samples to assess the test’s ability to detect Influenza B in humans.