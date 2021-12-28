The Government trusts that, despite the enormous reluctance expressed by its main parliamentary partners, the labor reform agreed with unions and employers after nine months of negotiation will go ahead in the Congress of Deputies without modifications. Vice President Yolanda Díaz insisted on that purpose on Tuesday minutes after the Council of Ministers approved the royal decree-law that contains the agreement. “They have to understand that it has cost a lot,” he said.

Díaz, who appeared at Moncloa together with the Minister of Migration and Social Security, José Luis Escrivá, tried to remove the iron from the criticisms of parties such as EH-Bildu or ERC, which this Tuesday reiterated in Congress their opposition to a text that They call it insufficient and recalled that it is not the first time that an initiative of the Executive, and specifically of his department, faces similar difficulties and overcomes them successfully.

The Minister of Labor thus appealed to the processing of the so-called ‘riders law’, which despite being received with reproaches from its allies, managed to get ahead without amendments. The trick that he now intends to play is similar. Both Díaz and Escrivá remarked on several occasions, in fact, that, as much as they consider it insufficient, the parties have to recognize that what is agreed with the social agents “improves people’s lives” and that the alternative is to leave things as is it so.

The vice president was annoyed, in any case, with the contempt for the content of a reform that recovers the ultractivity, makes the sectorial agreements take precedence over those of the company in salary matters, strengthens the ERTE and, above all, seeks to reduce the drastically temporality. “I am humble, but believe me it is not smoke,” he replied. “Sometimes not getting everything you want if it improves the life of the country, it is better. I know it from my profession, from life and because politics has taught me, “he also defended.

Thus, he asked that the fact that, in addition to being the first in decades that, according to his account, “recovers rights” instead of cutting them, be valued, it has the support of all parties, which is a guarantee of durability . “They will understand,” he insisted, “that it is a country agreement and we should respect it. For us, for Minister Escrivá and for me, it would have been easier to design that rule by ourselves and draw lines ». He also argued that people on the street have welcomed the rule with great satisfaction and that they have personally perceived it as such.