Although he never officially announced his retirement from soccer, Carlos Tevez is already very far from the fields and it seems very difficult to see him again at a competitive level. Now he will be seen again on a playing field and It will be in the Yellow Night of Barcelona in Guayaquil.
The Ecuadorian team has a tradition of playing a game before the start of the season and they always invite a star to add to the show. Players like Ronaldinho, Pirlo, Del Piero, Kaká, Forlán and Mascherano they have been protagonists in the past and this time it is the opportunity for the Apache.
There is still confirmation of who will be Barcelona’s rival in this match and the only thing confirmed is that the Argentine willwill wear t-shirt number 97. This represents the years of the Ecuadorian team that invited him to this match.
It is unknown how the player will be, although on social networks he was seen playing paddle tennis and doing sports in the neighborhood where he was born. “I keep training. I was always a professional and since I had to play first class I was always a professional, now five or six months ago I stopped playing and I continue training, playing soccer with my friends,” he declared a few weeks ago.
