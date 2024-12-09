He Department of Social Rights and Inclusion has begun to deploy a pla to reduce 100 dies the mitjà time that a person has to wait because it is valued seva situation of dependency or disability. Suposaria a recarrada de prop de nou mesos, puix currently the times mitjà d’wait for the valuation és de gairebé a any: 326 days in the case of dependency and 360 in the case of disability. In both cases, the name of requests goes in augmentation.

The pla is equipped with both 2.3 million By 2025, the emphasis is on simplifying and digitizing the valuation process. Among the measures contemplated there is a nou simulator to assess the degree of dependency available to potential beneficiaries and the introduction of simpler formulas i of automatic load to the system. Furthermore, it is also possible to foresee measures per reinforce the teams I will million them conditions of the workers.

“The objective is to reduce the effective processing time to improve efficiency and effectiveness in the provision of services,” has stated the Minister of Social Rights and Inclusion, Mònica Martínez Bravo. “The challenges of the future that Catalonia faces, such as the development of the population, demand a profound transformation of public services, to protect them, to preserve them, to strengthen them,” he stated in the presentation of ‘aquest dilluns.

Both the name of requests for assessment of dependency and those of disability go in augment. Pel que fa a la dependenceThe Gairebé figure has doubled in the last decade, going from 65,000 in 2014 to more than 120,000 in 2023, an increase of 86%. Pel que fa a la disabilitythe total number of annual appraisal requests has increased from 80,000 in 2014 to 150,000 in 2023. It has increased by 85%.

Diagnosis and measurements

The plan assenyala is one of the main problems to solve lack of digitalization and interconnection of dependency and disability systems. Martínez Bravo has explained that currently a large part of the procedures are done in person – 80% of the applications are done on paper – and has explained that the system is not integrated and requires that someone facilitate the transfer of the document. legality cap to the computer system both of which is work. “It is an anachronistic system,” he admitted.

Other problems detected are that 28% of dependency applications end up sense grau reconegut. Problems have also been detected in the difficulties in finding professionals for the evaluator teams and the existence of a single evaluation system for disability that coincides with bidders with very different profiles and needs.

One of them measures It is implemented by direct access to information by the staff processing the request: it will not be necessary to provide a medical report at the time of the request. Another proposal that can be implemented quickly is to have simpler online forms and automatic upload to the system. The package of measures also plans to address the problem of staff shortages, contracting between 40 and 50 people.