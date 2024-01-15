Life | Päivi works, but she has a secret: “I don't think it can be seen on the outside that tentacle cans rule my life”

Päiv's worst fear is that he would be exposed at his workplace. Work has been his salvation for 20 years and has kept him in a normal life.

Alcohol has dominated 44-year-old Päivi's everyday life since her teenage years. It's a secret that none of Päivi's coworkers know about. Päivi is most afraid of being exposed – and regrets how drinking has affected her children's lives.

“Jos I would tell my colleagues in the coffee room at work that I am an alcoholic, no one would believe me.

They would probably smile and say, 'what are you talking about, you alcoholic?' and laugh.

But this is my secret. I don't think it shows outwardly that tentacle cans rule my life, and my work hasn't suffered as a result. Well, in the course of 20 years, I've lied a few times that I'm sick because I've had too much to drink in the evening and I haven't been able to make the 7 a.m. shift.