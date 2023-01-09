“There is not the slightest doubt: it would be an attitude typifiable in the crime of rebellion, a violent attack against the constitutional order.” The Third Vice President of the Government and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, responded today in this way to the criticism leveled by the PP against Pedro Sánchez following the assault on the three State powers in Brazil perpetrated by followers of the far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro this Sunday.

The attempt to undermine legality in the Latin American country has caused the popular groups to focus again on how, in their opinion, the socialist leader has left the State defenseless in situations such as the one produced in Brazil once the crime of sedition of the Penal Code. The general secretary of the popular, Cuca Gamarra, published a tweet on Sunday night assuring that the episode in the Latin American country would only entail a crime of public disorder in Spain due to the reform last month.

The President of the Government limited himself today to warning that the events in Brazil remind us that “the greatest threat to democracy, peace and prosperity in the world is the resurgence of ultra movements willing to overwhelm with everything.” But the rest of the members of his Executive did show a much more belligerent tone with the popular ones. The head of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, was the first to come forward and label the first reaction of Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s men in the form of a tweet from Gamarra as “unfortunate”. “I have been very concerned that the main opposition party has nothing to say about the far right.”

The socialist spokeswoman, for her part, made reference to one of the reproaches that the Executive has most frequently used against those of Genoa in the current legislature. “Feijóo does not recognize the legitimacy of this government,” said Pilar Alegría before also propping up the argument put forward by Ribera minutes before. According to the leader of the PSOE, situations like the one in Brazil are not decriminalized in Spain and would fall within the crime of rebellion: “I thought that the Penal Code was better known, I urge you to read article 472 of it.”

From the Executive they try to clear up any hint of doubt about whether the State is devoid of tools to defend legality. An accusation that PP, Vox and Ciudadanos have insistently denounced since the Government eliminated the crime of sedition and lowered that of embezzlement to satisfy its ERC partners and benefit some of the main prisoners convicted of 1-O.

Those of Santiago Abascal, who had remained silent at the beginning and who agree with the far-right currents of different countries, today condemned “all violence”, but denounced that in Spain “those who carry out a coup against unity” are pardoned national”. The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, also stressed the importance of “protecting democracy with legislation that is up to par.”

The key to differentiating between the crime of rebellion and sedition lies in the use of violence. The first of them punishes those who rise up violently and publicly to, among other objectives, declare the independence of a part of the national territory; while the second was typified as a crime against public order for which it was necessary to rise up publicly and in tumult to prevent, outside of legal channels, the application of the laws. In Spain, up to now, only Antonio Tejero and Jaime Milans del Bosch, authors of the 1981 coup attempt, have been sentenced for rebellion. The leaders of the ‘procés’ were initially prosecuted for rebellion, although finally Supreme I end up condemning them for sedition and embezzlement.