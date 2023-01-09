After spending six years at the institution, Bruno Valdez said goodbye to Club América. The Paraguayan central defender was honored in this weekend’s match against Querétaro, held at the Azteca Stadium. The Guarani defender had great moments with the Eagles, but in recent years his performance has dropped drastically due to a string of serious injuries.
With this movement, the Águilas managed to free up a place for a player not trained in Mexico to be able to register another foreign player in their squad for the Clausura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The one chosen to occupy this place was the Argentine Leonardo Suárez, who received a second opportunity in the blue-cream box after being transferred to Santos Laguna.
Leo Suárez had minutes in the first game of the season against Gallos Blancos. The Argentine winger entered the field of play in the 80th minute, substituting Alejandro Zendejas. In the 10 minutes that he was on the field, the former Villarreal player was incisive, although the Coapa team could not get past the draw against the weakest team in the league.
After the departure of Valdez, who won the 2018 Apertura title with the cream-blue team, the Águilas have already defined their ten foreign players to face this season. Jorge Meré’s situation has not yet been defined, but the Spanish defender will not be part of the capital team this season.
These are: Richard Sánchez from Paraguay, Pedro Aquino from Peru, Álvaro Fidalgo from Spain, Diego Valdés from Chile, Roger Martínez from Colombia, Federico Viñas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Brian Rodríguez and Sebastián Cáceres from Uruguay, and Leonardo Suárez from Argentina.
