The Council of Ministers has initiated the legislative process to implement the increase in minimum pensions planned for this year with an average growth of 6%, which means placing the benefit of a person with a dependent spouse at 1,127 euros per month . This amount is increasingly closer to the level of the interprofessional minimum wage.which the Executive plans to raise to 1,184 euros per month.

The royal decree approved this Tuesday by the Council of Ministers represents the regulatory development of the entire revaluation of pensions, which includes the average increase in the 2.8%, as marked by average inflation from December 2023 to November 2024as well as a 9% increase in non-contributory pensions, those received by citizens who have not met the requirements for a regular benefit. In total, this measure will be applied to 12 million pensions in the system.

Although the Executive has launched all these legislative changes, necessary to have the regulatory support with which to guarantee revaluation, in reality The agreements have not yet been closed parliamentarians in the Congress of Deputies to carry out this measure.

During 2025, the minimum pension for those aged 65 or over, with a non-dependent spouse, which is the most common, represents an increase of 11.74% in two years (an increase of 1,213 euros per year), until reaching 830 euros monthly, while the minimum ones with a dependent spouse add up to an increase of 16.7% in this period (1,127 euros per month, assuming an improvement of 2,259 euros annually).









This additional revaluation ensures that lower pensions reduce the gap of the poverty line and care for those who are in the most vulnerable situation. This is what determines the latest reform of the system approved by the former Minister of Social Security, José Luis Escrivá. This rule indicates that by 2027 the minimum pension in Spain must be placed at the poverty threshold, which is calculated at 60% of the median income at any given time.

For a minimum widow’s pension for a holder aged 65 or with a recognized disability equal to or greater than 65%, the growth experienced in the last two years is 11.66%, which represents 1,128.2 euros more in that period for a pension of this type.