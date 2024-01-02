Tuesday, January 2, 2024, 2:39 p.m.



Pilar Rubio and Sergio Ramos had already denied their more than rumored sentimental crisis on several occasions, and with the start of 2024 they have decided to settle any type of speculation about a possible breakup.

Thus, the television collaborator has published some photographs in which the couple is seen in a complicit attitude, transmitting happiness on New Year's Eve and giving each other a romantic kiss. “We wish you all the best for you and your loved ones in 2024. Health for all and lots of love,” reads the text with which Pilar accompanies the snapshots.

For his part, the footballer shows in a reel how they enjoyed the last day of the year as a family, showing the good harmony between his wife and his mother, Paqui García. The two sat at the table on either side of Sergio, facing each other. A celebration in which there was no shortage of toasts, children's games or fireworks.