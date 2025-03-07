Pope Francis, what It remains “stable” After three weeks hospitalized, he sent his first message on Thursday from the polycinic Gemelli of Rome to thank for the prayers that faithful from all over the world have elevated by him since his entry.

“I thank all my hearts prayers that do for my health From the square, I accompany you from here. May God bless you and let the Virgin take care of them. Thank you, “says Francisco with a very weak voice in the recorded and broadcast message before the prayer of the Rosary held by him every night in the Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano.

The message comes after the appearance of numerous false news about the health of the pontiff and that this Thursday Vatican Fuentes, asked about whether an image of the Pope was going to be published in the hospital, indicated that “Each one is free to choose how And when to be seen, especially when you are hospitalized. ”

“We will see when the time comes, But for now it is not available“They said, before adding that” a photo may never be enough for some people. “

The 88 -year -old pontiff has been admitted since February 14 at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome because of a bilateral pneumonia and other respiratory problems.

“Moved by numerous messages Of affection that is sent daily and grateful for the prayers of the people of God, the Pope recorded a brief audio message of thanks, “the Vatican explained by spreading Francisco’s words.

He Spanish Cardinal Ángel Fernández ArtimePro-Prefect of the Dicas supplies for the institutes of consecrated life and the societies of Apostolic Life, was in charge of presiding this Thursday the Rosary in the Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano, before the dozens of faithful and members of the curia who met again to ask for Francisco.





“Before starting they have asked me Share with all of you a beautiful newsa gift: the Holy Father has sent all the Catholics who are close to him in the world, “said the purple before the attendees, who exploded in applause.

According to the last medical part, released this afternoon, the Pope remains “stable”as well as its hemodynamic parameters and blood tests, without new respiratory crises or fever, when its third week admitted to the Gemelli hospital in Rome.