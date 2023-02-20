The Government already assumes that, except for surprise, this legislature is not going to have a new official secrets law either and that the current Francoist regulations, which are 55 years old, will remain in force for many more years. Moncloa’s rush in the spring and summer of 2022 after the espionage scandal with ‘Pegasus’ has turned into a ‘dead calm’

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in