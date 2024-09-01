Ciudad Juarez.- Today would be the 16th birthday of Rafael Antonio Rodríguez Ibarra, a young student from Conalep II who was swept away by a torrent of rain on Friday and was found this morning in a dike in the Gardeno Residencial subdivision.

His cousin confirmed the identity of the person found dead in the body of water as “Rafa,” after their aunt (who acted as their guardian) was able to see him and recognize him.

It took more than 50 hours for the fire department, municipal police and even the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board to find the body of the teenager who was heading home after school, according to journalistic coverage.