This Sunday January 12 The grand final of the Spanish Super Cup is being played, first official title of the Spanish championship in this new season. With this it will be four consecutive years that The tournament is decided in Saudi Arabiaafter in 2019 the Spanish Football Federation, headed at that time by Luis Rubiales, decided to celebrate this national football festival there.

The reasons are obviously economicand the contract was quite succulent. They signed that Saudi Arabia would win the Spanish Super Cup in exchange for 240 million to be distributed between the Federation, clubs and intermediaries. Likewise, the first contract would be until this year, but in 2022 a new automatic renewal was made and another six more editions were added, so a priori it will be held in the Persian Gulf country until 2030, for about 30 million of euros per year.

History and since when the Super Cup has been played

The final between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be the number 41 (the 1986 and 1987 editions were not contested), and It has been played since 1982. Since 2020, the year of the Coronavirus Pandemic, it faces top two finishers of the League of First Division already the two finalists of the King’s Cup from the previous season.

Until the 1995 edition, if a team won the League and Cup titles, they were directly awarded the Super Cup; However, from 1996 to 2019, if a team did a double, the Super Cup title was contested against the Cup runner-up.









Super Cup honors and scorers

Throughout its long history, thirteen teams have participated in the competition and only ten have managed to win the title of super champion. He Barcelona is the most successful teamwith fourteen titles, followed by the thirteen of the Real Madrid, current champion and that defends the title in Arab lands after beating Barça 4-1 in the last final, three for Athletic Bilbao and as many for Deportivo de la Coruña, the Galician team being the only one that has won in those editions that it has played. . Between 2005 and 2019, the culés won 8 of the 14 trophies with which they lead the record of this competition.

Lionel Messi is the top scorer history of the competition and the most successful player, with eight titles. The Argentine star has important advantage over its closest pursuersall Barça players and Real Madrid, except two, the Ivorian Frédéric Kanouté, who scored 5 playing for Sevilla. Raúl González and Karim Benzema occupy the second and third place, with seven goals each; They are followed in fourth and fifth position by Txiki Begiristain and Hristo Stoichkov, with six.