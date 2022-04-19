Lisandra Lizama, who recently married Mauricio Diez Canseco, along with Patricia Bustillo, Midalys Álvarez and Adryana Martínez make up the group Las Chicas Doradas de Cuba. In addition, they are preparing to set foot on Peruvian soil and conquer the public with each of their songs, since they have just released their single “Dejaría todo”.

After having achieved popularity in their native country, the young women announced that they will arrive in Peru in May to make a series of presentations in different parts of the country. “We are an artistic whirlpool and that is what is missing in Peru, so we will show the best we know how to do on stage to win the hearts of the public”, Lizama expressed.

Also, the singer marked distance with the Peruvian musicians. “We know that there are outstanding artists, but our style is different, a novel proposal that you will love. So hold on here we come. We are eager to be on Peruvian soil, “she said.

Lisandra Lizama, wife of Mauricio Diez Canseco, leads “Cuba’s Golden Girls.” Photo: YouTube capture.

Cuban happy with the support of Mauricio Diez Canseco

On the other hand, Lisandra Lizama, who leads Las Chicas Doradas de Cuba, mentioned that the businessman is always advising them to continue with their presentations: “For his part, Mauricio Diez Canseco, creator of the Las Chicas Doradas brand, shows us that all things can be achieved if one is persevering and dedicated to their dreams. We go to Peru with the best attitude”.

The Golden Girls of Cuba premiere video clip

On March 30, Las Chicas Doradas de Cuba premiered their video clip of the cover “Dejaría todo”, with which they hope to conquer the hearts of all their followers and the public that will attend their different presentations in Peru. So far, the new version of Chayanne’s theme, where Lisandra Lizama shows her singing talent, has more than 200,000 views on the YouTube platform.