US Vice President Harris announces moratorium on anti-satellite weapons testing

The United States has set a moratorium on testing anti-satellite weapons. This was announced by US Vice President Kamala Harris. RIA News.

Harris made the moratorium statement during a visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. She explained that in this way the American authorities want to write new rules and establish norms for working in space.

These tests are dangerous and we won’t do them. Kamala HarrisUS Vice President

Earlier it was reported that with his statement, Harris plans to draw attention to the test that Russia conducted last November, which resulted in the formation of a field of space debris.

Untimely ban

At the end of December 2021, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, in an interview with The New York Times, assessed the likelihood that Russia would test anti-satellite weapons.

Will there be other tests of this kind? More likely no than yes Dmitry Rogozin head of Roscosmos

On November 15, 2021, Russia successfully tested, presumably, the Nudol anti-satellite missile, as a result of which the non-functioning spacecraft Kosmos-1408 (of the Tselina-D type), launched into orbit in 1982, was destroyed. NASA said that most likely the rocket was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region. The Russian side did not disclose any details of the test.

Who else has anti-satellite weapons

The list of countries possessing anti-satellite systems or their technologies is extremely limited. Thus, the United States is capable of intercepting or destroying atmospheric objects using the Aegis ship-based missile defense system with the RIM-161 Standard Missile 3 missile.

Despite the mood in the United States, back in 2021 it was announced that the Pentagon would soon demonstrate a secret space weapon. Then experts interviewed by the American publication Breaking Defense said that in this way the United States was going to show Russia and China its new anti-satellite development.

In Russia, in 2018, the Peresvet complex entered service with the army. According to analyst Vladislav Shurygin, unlike Nudoli, designed to physically destroy spacecraft, Peresvet was created to blind reconnaissance aircraft and satellites in orbits up to 500 kilometers during a threatened period. He explained that the laser would not allow reconnaissance satellites to determine the exact coordinates of the mobile Yars, and without such information the enemy would not be able to destroy the missiles before they were launched, which guarantees the inevitability of a Russian retaliatory strike with full-fledged volleys of the Strategic Missile Forces divisions.

Also, at various times, China, India, and Israel have claimed possession of anti-satellite weapons.