Colombia vs. Mexico
Colombian Football Federation
After losing 2-0, Néstor Lorenzo's team tied in the second half.
Colombia draws 2-2 against Mexico in Los Angeles, in the last friendly of 2023. With that score, Néstor Lorenzo's team remains undefeated.
The first goal of the match was scored by Omar Govea, in the 39th minute, who scored after a serious error by Jorman Campuzano, who lost a ball leaving his area.
The second goal of the game came in the 49th minute, when Guillermo Martínez took a rebound in the area and put the ball under goalkeeper David Ospina, who was seriously compromised.
Colombia found the added goal in the 54th minute, with a great start from Samuel Velásquez and a shot from Andrés Felipe Reyes.
A whip from Roger Martínez, in the 69th minute, gave Lorenzo's team the tie.
Goal by Roger Martinez. An old acquaintance puts the tie at 2 between Mexico and Colombia. Toño Rodriguez joined Ospina and decided to play without hands as well. pic.twitter.com/uXxUQOVl0f
— Carlos Lamb (@CarlosLamb_) December 17, 2023
News in development.
SPORTS
