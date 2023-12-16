Giulia Cecchettin, the last words before her death: “I feel guilty for Filippo, but I have to disappear”

Giulia Cecchettin's last words are entrusted to the messages she sent to her sister and friends. Crucial words for the investigation. TO Fourth degree in the episode of Friday evening 15 December, an unreleased and very significant audio was broadcast which raises a question: Filippo Turetta was aiming for sense Of guilt?

Giulia Cecchettin



“The problem is the messages and going out with Pippo. I've noticed that when I tell him 'look, I want to limit them' or 'I want to write to him less' or 'I want to stop seeing each other' he gets even more attached. So I realized that probably I have to disappear without telling him”, says Giulia in a voice message. And again, says the girl killed by her ex-boyfriend who is now in prison in Verona: “I still believe that, from now on, with my university friends we will we'll see once a week, no more. Between starting the Comix school and writing my thesis, I don't think I'll have time to go to Padua that often, in short. I would stay with friends and Pippo once a week”, continued Giulia Cecchettin, who seems almost relieved to have a valid justification for staying away from Turetta.

Also in the audio she sent on Whatsapp, Cecchettin confessed to being paralyzed by feelings of guilt: “The fact remains that I have these mega feelings of guilt. I'm afraid he might get hurt. this is my difficulty. I have to disappear slowly. At the same time I don't know how to handle this.”

