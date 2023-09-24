We watched the preview of the clash between Real Sociedad and Inter Milan. The charming Reale Arena stadium vibrated, packed with people like never before. La Real returned to the Champions League after ten years and the pride of San Sebastián exuded in the fervor of its people, thousands of albiazules flags were flying. The setting was wonderful: the color, the neatness, the perfect grass of blinding greenery, all within a charming order and neatness. What a picture…! And the teams still didn’t come out. Then there was a match that ended in a 1-1 tie, but the show had already been guaranteed by the staging. The Champions League requires dressing up.

Until the ’60s, in the organizational chart of English clubs, the President was first, the General Manager second, in charge of hiring players and directing the first team, and the Groundsman third, that is, the person in charge of the playing field. Such was the importance given to the state of the grass, not only for the game but for the visual effect on the fans. In South America we are just understanding it. Our cancheros are still at the bottom of the pecking order.

The Copa Libertadores has improved significantly. There is a clear intention to prioritize the tournaments in South America, but it is still difficult for us to take care of the detail, the cleanliness and beauty of the spectacle beyond the ball, the easiest thing, since no budget is needed for it.

The Champions League, the most attractive club tournament in the world, is back and it attracted us to the television, as always. The first date of the group stage was played. The standout match, due to the star names, was Bayern Munich hosting Manchester United. Sixteen finals between them. Two heavyweights. And they delivered, Bayern won 4 to 3 in a result that was too deceitful. It was, at least, 7 or 8 to 3. It’s strange that the Germans waste so much. Despite what the 4-3 says, the level of both was very uneven. Although it is only the first game, Bayern are running as favorites for the title once again, while United got off that pedestal.

Bayern made a profound renovation to its squad. 15 members left and 5 arrived, but they strengthened their forces. Pavard, Lucas Hernández, Mané, goalkeeper Sommer, João Cancelo, Daley Blind, Sabitzer, among others, are no longer there. Harry Kane, Raphael Guerreiro and the very good South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae arrived, for whom 50 million euros were paid to Napoli. Bayern has no doubt: they had an extraordinary number 9 for years, Lewandowski, he left and replaced him with Mané; It didn’t work and he played it safe, the best, Harry Kane. He paid a hundred million, but Harry is worth every penny. And, in addition, Kimmich and Goretzka remained, Sané, Gnabry and Coman remain, the phenomenal Alphonso Davies, and the great hope of German football: Jamal Musiala, who gave the 2022-2023 Bundesliga title with a genius in the minute 89 from the last game.

Always so prudent and successful in the market, we saw a very German Bayern, a mix of reliability, power and seriousness in their game. Manchester United, which celebrates ten years without its worthy Alex Ferguson, has been in confusion and failure for the same amount of time. He spent €200 million again to put together a team without guarantees, full of mediocrities that are not for that shirt. The differences in the game were abysmal: aggressive, determined, intense, the Munich team unbalanced, the Manchester team hesitant, weak, making water from various sides. Erik ten Hag put out several fires upon arrival, improved the team and qualified them for the Champions League after a disastrous season with Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick in charge. But now he has been in office for 17 months and, since the beginning of this new course, the Red Devils have had 4 defeats out of 6 appearances. What is called a horrendous start. He already put this team together and the game is what he wants. He can’t blame anyone. 2023-2024 is just beginning and it is already clear that he is not there to fight.

The first date was so emphatic in results and performances that it is now possible to talk about candidates. Who can be champions…? The first is Guardiola’s Manchester City. For three years now he has been more of a seller than a buyer, since that is the philosophy of the City Group: to sell. First they became big by buying, now they reversed the equation. Gundogan and Mahrez, two strongholds, are gone, but Guardiola never relaxes and optimizes what he plays: they accumulate 7 wins in 7 outings on the field. With many substitutes due to injuries, they beat Red Star Belgrade 3-1 with a notable double from Julián Álvarez, who is more evolved every day: he runs, fights, plays, scores and assists. And he tunes in with Haaland, they look for each other and find each other. He comes from the treble and is a contender for everything again for City. Naturally, because of the game that Pep proposes. They can no longer give it the label of being “the team of millions and stars.” There are at least half a dozen clubs that have spent more.

Manchester City. Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez celebrate.

FC Barcelona beat the modest Antwerp of Belgium 5-0, however, beyond the rival and its countless financial problems, Barça once again promises great football, the kind that made it universal, with Xavi at the command, a disciple of Guardiola in terms of his taste for the game of possession and attack. He has formed a great squad for the Catalan club and is very suitable to win everything. Any team in the world that has Frenkie De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Gundogan in its midfield, and Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski and João Félix in its forward line is a favorite for everything.

Real Madrid beat Real Madrid: 1 to 0, in the 94th minute and on the rebound. To Unión Berlin, which was making its debut in this competition. But the gods are still aligned with that shirt, they are wearing it. For that reason and for his history, he enters the circle of candidates. Although he is not a scorer, Jude Bellingham has 6 goals in 5 games and his price (€132 M) is starting to look like a bargain.

Then there is Arsenal, who beat Dutch PSV Eindhoven 4-0. The London team is getting stronger every day and is not afraid of anything, it takes on each game as a big team. They have a large and quality group of players, hungry for glory. Be careful with them… We added Paris Saint Germain because they renewed their terrible roster from last year with exciting names on offense: Kolo Muani, Gonçalo Ramos and Marco Asensio, who added to Mbappé give them notable power. The Parisian entity spent 395 million on purchases. He also reinforced the defense with Skriniar and Lucas Hernández. And he signed a bold coach like Luis Enrique. They started well: they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a mined area, also made up of Newcastle and Milan.

Finally, we see good possibilities for Inter, finalist of the previous edition, which thanks to its brilliant sports director Beppe Marotta continues to strengthen an already excellent team, with Lautaro Martínez, scorer, captain and absolute star. Inter should have no problems advancing to the round. And rounds. And we leave for last another that has been doing everything well in the entry and exit area: Napoli, brand new Italian champion and sensation of the previous Champions League. Maradona’s club won 2-1 against Sporting Braga. He retained the Nigerian Osimhen and the Georgian Kvaratskhelia, which guarantees him respectable firepower. They are our eight candidates for the title, in that order.

The Champions League is back, the show is back.

