Following the recent release of the song “The boss” by Shakira in collaboration with Fuerza Regidain which the artist denounces the labor abusesa former collaborator, Cristina Cárdenas, has attacked with strong critics against the singer, calling her stingy and revealing her problematic behavior towards her employees.

The woman has hinted that the relationship between the beautiful Colombian singer and Gerard Piqué It could have been much more complicated than thought.

Apparently, Cristina Cárdenas held the position of figuration coordinator for four years in the advertising productions that Shakira performed in Spain.

On September 22, in an exclusive interview for the morning show Telecinco, “We’ll see”Cárdenas shared his work experience with the Colombian star, surprising the singer’s followers with her revelations.

The former collaborator did not spare her criticism and stated that the treatment Shakira dispensed with the extras disastrouseven mentioned that in the contract, workers had to face the wall when the singer passed by, a sign of the 46-year-old artist’s rigidity in her work environment.

But that’s not all, the former employee said that Shakira She was upset not only by the workers’ performance, but also if someone stood out more than her in the filming, going so far as to expel these people from the project.

“When you order that no one look you in the eyes, and you expel someone for standing out more than you, publicly humiliating them, that reflects that you are not a quality professional,” revealed Cristina, ensuring that the interpreter of “Anthology“suffers from numerous insecurities, which Gerard Piquéwith whom he separated a year ago due to a infidelityhad to endure.

Cárdenas emphasized Shakira’s insecurities and questioned the version circulating on social networks about an alleged million-dollar payment to her nanny, Lili Melgar, for her appearance in the video for “El Jefe” alongside Fuerza Regida. According to Cárdenas, since the famous she is known for being extremely stingy.

“As for the rumors that she paid Lili a million dollars… Nobody believes it, not even if she is full of Asturian bean. Shakira is the stingiest person they have ever met,” said the former collaborator, who claims to have worked closely with the artist for four years, providing a perspective rarely revealed to the public.

