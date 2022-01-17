The leading company in the repair and replacement of windows joins the pink caravan and will also participate in three stages of the Giro-E, the pedal-assisted bike event. A mobile workshop will be available to the hundreds of cars following the race, scheduled from 6 to 29 May

The Giro d’Italia welcomes another sponsor. In the pink caravan enters Carglass, the leading company in the repair and replacement of car windows, which will become Official Supplier of the 105 edition (scheduled from 6 to 29 May: departure from Budapest, Hungary, and conclusion at the Verona Arena after 21 stages). The partnership was signed in Milan by Fabio Felisi, general manager of Belron Italia (headed by Carglass), and Paolo Bellino, managing director and general manager of RCS Sport.

Mobile unit For all 21 stages, a Carglass mobile service unit will support the cars following the race: a real workshop in motion, equipped with the same technologies available at the centers and therefore capable of carrying out interventions throughout the period of the event. Through this mobile unit, the public will also be able to witness demonstrations of the professionalism and technology necessary to operate on car windows, in particular as regards the recalibration of the Adas, the devices that allow to improve safety in the car and are often positioned on the windshield of the car. car: they need a timely recalibration after each intervention on the glass. Carglass will also participate in three stages of the Giro-E, the event for pedal assisted bikes that takes place in parallel with the Giro d’Italia.

The words “We are really proud to support one of the most prestigious and loved sporting events in our country” – said Fabio Felisi, general manager of Belron Italia -. An event that, enhancing the team spirit, reflects precisely one of the elements on which our success is built: the strength of partnerships and the value of an internal team that always aims at the highest quality standards “. Paolo Bellino adds: “We are happy to welcome Carglass into the big family of the Giro d’Italia that grows every year. The logistical support that Carglass will give us – with a mobile unit in tow – will also be very important for a traveling event like the Corsa Rosa. I am sure that this partnership will be of great benefit to both of us ”.

History The link with sport is not new for Carglass, which has been organizing the “Spirit of Belron Challenge” for 20 years, a charity sporting event that includes cycling among its activities. The sponsorship of the Giro d’Italia is part of a strategic path that aims to strengthen the presence of Carglass with increasingly important initiatives in the area.

