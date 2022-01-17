This Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will meet her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. After talks last week between Lavrov’s deputy and his American counterpart in Geneva, and between a Russian delegation and NATO representatives in Brussels, Baerbock’s visit is another attempt to thaw East-West relations. But even before arriving in Moscow, it is clear that divisions in Berlin over how to act against Russia are weakening Baerbock’s position.

On Monday, Baerbock visited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kiev. There, Baerbock said that no country has kept her as busy as Ukraine since taking office in early December; Russia has gathered an estimated 100,000 troops plus heavy equipment at the Ukrainian border since early December.

Before the visit, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin called on Baerbock and Germany to provide weapons for defense. Baerbock rejected that request, referring to German history.

“Ukraine’s territorial integrity is not in question for us and for me personally,” Baerbock said in Kiev. “New aggression, we have always emphasized, comes with a high price.” The difficulty for Baerbock is that there is no agreement in the German coalition on what that price should be.

Within the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), sworn in in December, Scholz’s SPD is diametrically opposed to Minister Baerbock’s Greens on the most obvious sanction that Germany could impose if it invaded Ukraine. The SPD remains committed to the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which transports Russian gas directly to the coast of Mecklenburg via the Baltic Sea bed. Former SPD chancellor Gerhard Schröder, now head of the supervisory board of the Russian oil company Rosneft, signed the contract with Vladimir Putin for the first pipeline in 2005 and later became the architect of the second.

Nord Stream 2 has now also been fully constructed. Its commissioning is still subject to a legal review by the national power grid agency. In mid-December, Latvian Prime Minister Krisjan Karins demanded from Scholz in Brussels that the entry into force of Nord Stream 2 would become part of the package of potential sanctions. Scholz then called the project a “private economic intention”, and the power grid agency’s test “completely apolitical”.

Baerbock and the Greens see it differently from the start. In addition to the climate aspect – gas needs to flow through the pipeline for about forty years to be profitable, and in forty years the Greens want to be off gas for a long time – the Greens and also the third coalition partner FDP point to the geopolitical aspect of the gas pipeline. If the gas can reach Europe via Nord Stream 2, Russia no longer has to pay transmission costs to Ukraine and gas supplies to, for example, Ukraine can easily be stopped. Moreover, say Eastern European government leaders, Russia would no longer have to take into account the gas infrastructure on site in an attack on Ukraine and important export revenues would not be jeopardized.

Many Social Democrats don’t think things will go that fast. The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Manuela Schwesig (SPD), who is considered a great promise in the party, called Russia a “reliable partner”. SPD secretary general Kevin Kühnert, who sees himself as the guardian of social democratic values, said last week that “international conflicts are being talked about” just to bury the Nord Stream 2 project. Scholz has only expressed himself on the subject in the most flat terms in recent days.

Also from other quarters Russia has not much to fear from Berlin. Friedrich Merz, who will be elected the new CDU chairman next weekend, said in an interview on Sunday that exclusion of Russia from the international banking system SWIFT could be an “atomic bomb” among the “financial markets”. Such a sanction would harm the exporting country Germany too much, according to Merz. The German newspaper FAZI noted dryly that after the annexation of Crimea, when exclusion from SWIFT was also considered, the chief of the Russian state bank also spoke of a “financial atomic bomb”.

Baerbock emphasized in Kiev on Monday that “we are not talking about Ukraine without Ukraine”. Except, of course, that last week two out of three talks with Russia took place without Ukraine. For Russia, the US is the most important interlocutor. Baerbock’s goal on Tuesday is to also revive the Normandy talks: talks between France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine. In addition to goodwill from Moscow, a clear course from Berlin will be indispensable.

