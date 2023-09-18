North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conveyed “heartfelt gratitude” to President Vladimir Putin at the end of an almost week-long trip to Russiafocused on defense issues.

Kim’s journey through the Russian Far East region has shown the possibilities of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscowsubject to international sanctions for the weapons program and the war in Ukraine, respectively.

The North Korean leader inspected Russian space rockets, planes and submarines during his visit and held a symbolic exchange of rifles with Putin after a summit between the two leaders.

Kim’s tour fueled Western fears that the secretive, nuclear-armed Asian countrycan supply war material to Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea’s state news agency KCNA said Monday that Kim “conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to President Putin and the Russian leadership” for “their special treatment and cordial hospitality.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

He also wished “the prosperity of Russia and the well-being of its people.”stated the media, which added that the leader was beginning “his return home.”

During the visit, Kim said that North Korea, which has its main ally and benefactor in China, will elevate bilateral relations with Moscow to its “number one priority.”

Experts say Russia wants North Korean ammunition for its war in Ukraine, while Pyongyang needs help to develop its satellite technology and improve its military equipment.

On Wednesday, The two leaders met at the new Vostochny cosmodrome, located about 8,000 kilometers from Moscow.

Kim Jong-Un and Vladimir Putin.

After the meeting, Putin spoke of the prospect of further cooperation with Pyongyang and acknowledged that there were “possibilities” in the military field.

But the Kremlin said that no agreement had been signed and there was no intention to do so.

The visit to the aquarium

On Sunday, Kim attended a walrus show at the Primorye Aquarium, the largest in Russia and one of the largest in the world.accompanied by his officers, many of them dressed in military uniforms.

Footage from state media showed Kim smiling widely as he applauded the walrus and its keeper.

Kim also “watched white dolphins and other marine animals performing acrobatics in the dolphinarium.” and visited various places in the aquarium,” KCNA said.

Kim Jong-Un leaving for Russia.

The North Korean leader also praised the facility for “earning a reputation as a popular scientific research base.” under Putin’s leadership, he added.

Kim’s visit to Russia “will shine for a long time in history” and will consolidate “militant unity” between both countries while “opening a new chapter” in their relations, KCNA noted.

At the summit, Putin also accepted an invitation from Kim to visit North Korea soon.

Before leaving the city of Vladivostok, Kim received five explosive drones, one reconnaissance drone and a bulletproof vest as gifts from the governor of the Russian region of Primorye, bordering China and North Korea.

AFP