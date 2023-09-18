These statements come a full year after the launch of the “mini-budget” during the “short” period that Terrace spent in power, a controversial budget that caused a widespread decline in the British economy.

The former governor, Mark Carney, used the “Argentina” model, considering that the name of the Latin country has in recent years become synonymous with countries suffering from recurring economic crises.

This expression, according to a report published by Sky News, was a reference to the economic turmoil that followed the mini-budget drawn up by Terrace and its advisor, Kwasi Kwarteng, last year.

A year ago, specifically on September 23, the British government headed by Terrace (who had the shortest term in the history of the British Prime Minister) announced the “mini-budget,” which then caused a significant decline in the pound sterling against the US dollar, with bond yields rising. Amid fears of increased borrowing and exacerbation of already high inflation.

The budget included eliminating the 45 percent tax on wealthy Britons whose annual income exceeds 150,000 pounds ($167,400).

It also included a costly freeze on energy bills for individuals and businesses, in an effort to limit the repercussions of the Ukraine crisis.

According to Mark Carney, in his aforementioned statements, “Supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union, such as the former Conservative leader – who became the shortest prime minister in history when she resigned last year – have a fundamental misunderstanding of what drives economies,” praising at the same time “policies Progressivism,” while attacking “extremist right-wing populists.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Global Progress Summit in Montreal, the former Governor of the Bank of England (he held the position from 2013 to 2020) criticized what he described as the “misleading view” that cutting taxes and government spending leads to economic growth, accusing supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union. With the desire to “destroy the country’s future.”

He added: “Progressives build things that last, such as health care, infrastructure, schools, opportunities, sustainability, and prosperity. Others have a different model. They work in the work of demolition.”

Exiting the European Union

“When Brexiteers tried to create Singapore on the Thames, the Terrace government instead turned it into Argentina on the Channel, and that was a year ago!” Carney reported.

While Argentina was decades ago a land of opportunities and investments, 15 years ago, the unstable Argentine economy did not witness growth for three consecutive years.

The British economist continued his attack on Terras, saying: “Those with little experience in the private sector – politicians who masquerade as free marketeers all their lives – vastly underestimate the importance of mission, institutions and discipline in a strong economy.”

Carney, whose current roles include vice chairman of Brookfield Asset Management, was replaced by Andrew Bailey as governor in 2020 after remaining in the role longer than expected due to concerns about the potential for Brexit to disrupt the economy.

Terras has repeatedly defended her time in power since leaving office, stating that her economic policies were not given a chance to succeed, and she believes they would have succeeded in the long term.

The British newspaper “The Telegraph” recently reported that the former British Prime Minister will claim, in a speech she will receive on Monday, that the government of the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, spent 35 billion pounds more than it would have spent if she continued her position in Downing Street.

Terrace Economic Policies

Commenting on this, Anwar Al-Qasim, an economic analyst for the British newspaper “Financial Times”, said in exclusive statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website: “I believe that Liz Terrace did not intend to adopt the Argentine model, as it is, but rather to rely on some of its immediate successes. “As a therapeutic process for a country suffering from the threat of political and economic crises, and for its Conservative Party, which fears the consequences of the problems and scandals of the Johnson era.”

He continues: “Terras has built its economic doctrine on the importance of achieving further growth for the British economy, and the necessity of this growth to raise the standard of living and salaries, reduce debt, attract investments, and save the economy from recession…but additional growth always carries with it risks, the most prominent of which is more inflation, which exacerbates the population’s problems.” It requires a period of time for the market to adjust itself naturally if growth is stable and inflation is at acceptable levels.”

He added: “This is a smart plan, but it is hasty in the midst of internal and international turmoil. It caused widespread panic and confusion, and negative reactions in the global financial markets, and attracted many international criticisms, even from the International Monetary Fund, with its intention to reduce taxes, or what was called the budget.” The mini, which I backed out of.”

The problem was further exacerbated by the reluctance of Terrace and its Finance Minister to provide details on how to compensate for the tax money that would be lost, which plunged the country’s financial markets into a spiral of speculation and fears that led to the pound recording a historic collapse against the US dollar.

This is what prompted the British Bank to accelerate an emergency bond purchase package after the 45 billion pounds ($55 billion) of unfunded tax cuts announced in the mini-budget led to a sharp decline in bond prices and prompted traditional pension funds to sell assets. Finance to meet margin requests.

This is also what prompted US President Joe Biden, in unusual statements, to criticize the economic policies of then-British Prime Minister Liz Truss, describing them as wrong.

At an event in Westminster earlier this summer, Terrass was heard comparing the UK’s slow growth to “a boiling frog”, saying it was “not dramatically different” with her exit from Downing Street, but “it got worse”. “And worse.”

Boiling frog is a term used metaphorically to denote a concept that refers to deteriorating expectations or negative changes that occur gradually without people quickly noticing this deterioration due to the lack of noticeable changes at the beginning.

The analogy comes from the idea that if you put a frog in cold water and start gradually heating the water, the frog will not notice the gradual change in temperature and will continue to remain in the water until the water reaches a boiling point and dies.

Terras also said in February that she still believed measures such as deep tax cuts were “the right thing to do for Britain”, but she also accepted that one of her most controversial measures – cutting the tax rate – was “perhaps a step too far”.

Challenges facing the British Prime Minister

Al-Qasim says: “Rishi Sunak, who immediately replaced Terrass, in turn exploited this loophole by stating that the unfunded tax cuts were a very bad idea…but the question is, did he achieve what Terrass was unable to do?”

He continues: “Yes, he calmed the markets’ fears, reduced some taxes and energy subsidies, and followed a rescue policy that reassured citizens and markets, but this has negative repercussions if it falls under a financial deficit that exceeds 65 billion pounds and raises inflation to the highest level in 40 years, and has so far been unable to bring “Significant investments to compensate for Britain’s exit from the European Union.”

It is believed that Sunak or any future British Prime Minister has a long, arduous and dangerous path ahead of him to formulate an economic approach that the country can withstand the rise of countries such as the BRICS group, the Sino-American conflict, and the cooling of cooperation with Europe after the BRICS. We have seen how Britain lost its position twice, once when it was removed from power. Brazil ranked fifth economically on the global level earlier, and again when its former colony, India, displaced it to surpass it economically, and the challenge is still growing.