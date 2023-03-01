The Lebanese National News Agency said that the mayor of Bashwat, close to the two towns, Hamid Keyrouz, inspected the excavation site, and appealed to the disaster management to assign geologists to examine the place.

Keyrouz also called for geologists to identify the reasons that led to the emergence of such a deep chasm, and to take the initiative to erect a fence on a circle with a diameter of 20 meters in order to preserve public safety.

Mysterious Turkey Hole

During the past days that followed the catastrophic earthquakes, many phenomena were observed for which there was no accurate explanation until today, and among these phenomena was what was discovered in the Turkish city of Konya, in the Rashadiya region.

Where a giant hole was suddenly formed in the ground with a depth of 12 meters, which raised fears and confusion about its association with the earthquake and tremors that struck Turkey over the past two weeks.

In a comment to the Turkish agency on the strange phenomenon, Fathallah Arak, director of the Research and Application Center at Konya Technical University, said: “The crater was formed before and appeared about 20 days after large earthquakes. Perhaps this crater was ready to collapse and may have occurred during the earthquake.”

He continued, saying: “The surface of this previously formed crater may have collapsed due to the earthquake with the vibration that occurred. Yes, the occurrence of craters can be linked to the earthquake in some places, but we did not find here any clear evidence that it occurred because of the earthquake.”

“It is possible that the crater formed a few days ago, as we often have craters here,” says Yusuf Gultekin, the owner of the field where the crater was formed.

He added, “We do not know if these holes will continue, we are used to them, but people who see them for the first time are afraid.”