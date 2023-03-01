Dhe director of the US federal police FBI has confirmed an earlier assessment by his agency that a possible laboratory glitch in China was “most likely” responsible for the spread of the corona virus. “The FBI has long assumed that the origin of the pandemic is most likely a possible laboratory incident in Wuhan,” Christopher Wray said in an interview with Fox News published on Tuesday evening (local time). “This is about a possible leak at a Chinese government-controlled laboratory.”

Wray added that investigations are ongoing and many details are yet to be revealed. However, he wanted to note that the Chinese government had “done its best” to “hinder and cover up” the work of the US government and foreign partners. This is unfortunate for everyone.

The communications director of the National Security Council, John Kirby, made it clear on Monday that there was still no uniform view within the American government about the origin of the corona virus.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the US Department of Energy has changed its assessment of the origin of the corona virus and is now assuming a possible laboratory glitch – but only with a “low” degree of certainty. China had rejected this. Beijing’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the search for the origin of the virus is a scientific matter and should “not be politicized”.