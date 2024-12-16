He Seville managed to win last Saturday Celtic in the seventeenth day of LaLiga EA Sports (1-0). The team led by Garcia Pimienta He added three points despite having numerous casualties for this clash. To the absences of the injured Adrià Pedrosa, Chidera Ejuke, Tanguy Nianzou and Djibril Sow those of those sanctioned joined at the last minute Juanlu Sánchez. Isaac Romero and José Ángel Carmona. The three youth players could not play the match due to the punishment imposed on them by the competition committee following the complaint filed by Real Betis following the celebration after the last derby. All of this led García Pimienta to decide to give the title on the right side to Gonzalo Montiel and the Argentine did everything possible to redeem himself.

Champion of the World Cup and the Copa América with his national team and champion of the Europa League with Sevilla, Gonzalo Montiel has not managed to fully convince at any time since he arrived in Nervión. Overshadowed by sharing the demarcation on numerous occasions by Jesús Navas, the former River Plate player has not reached the expected level and for this reason he was loaned out in the summer of 2023 to Nottingham Forest English.

Victor Orta He tried to put it on the market again last summer without success in this mission. The footballer has to resolve a tricky judicial matter due to his accusation for an alleged crime of sexual abuse. The prosecutor has recently requested the dismissal of the Sevilla player. However, although the case is progressing favorably for Montiel’s interests, everything related to this matter has torpedoed several of the options he has had to get out.

He Valenciabottom of the competition, was recently interested in the player for the next winter market, although while his future is being resolved in every sense, the footballer is focused on offering your best version taking advantage of every opportunity that García Pimienta gives him.









Last Saturday he was one of the most outstanding players on the Sevilla team during the time he was able to be on the pitch. Some physical problems led to García Pimienta deciding to replace him in the 86th minute to bring on youth squad Darío and The stands thanked Montiel for his efforts with a standing ovation. The footballer, while leaving the field of play, He looked towards the Gol Norte stands and on several occasions he held his hand tightly towards the shield that he wore on his chest.. This gesture came just nine days after in Olot, in the second cup match for Sevilla, Montiel apologized to the displaced Sevilla fans after scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty.

Gonzalo Montiel has barely participated in five league games and now he has played two consecutive games for more than 10 minutes for the first time this season. The footballers show their involvement privately and publicly and behaves like a great professional. It is for this reason, in addition to his football qualities, that Lionel Scaloni, Argentine coach, has continued counting on him despite the fact that he has not had the desired continuity in this last period of his career. However, the former member of Sampaoli’s coaching staff at Sevilla has already made it clear that he needs Montiel to have more minutes to continue taking him into consideration.