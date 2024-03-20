Possible legal trouble for Ferrari in the United States. The Maranello car manufacturer was in fact sued in the USA by some drivers who accused it of failing to repair the risk of partial or total loss of braking capacity of its cars which were the subject of a double recall in recent years. In this sense, a proposal of class action was filed a few days ago in federal court in San Diego.

Accusations against Ferrari

The recalls referred to in the collective complaint against Ferrari date back to 2021 and 2022, which the Prancing Horse brand had ordered to address the brake fluid leaks: but it was only a temporary measure, since Ferrari continued to sell thousands of cars with faulty brakes. And this is what the Italian manufacturer is accused of: in light of the above problems, the only solution was to replace the faulty brake master cylinders when leaks were detected.

Ferrari's “fault”.

“Ferrari was required by law to declare the brake defect as a known safety defect and he didn't“, we read in the complaint reported by Reuters. It also mentions a request for compensation for damages from the Maranello company against the drivers considered “victims”, even if the extent of the latter was not specified. “Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our drivers – Ferrari's response – We operate according to strict safety guidelines to ensure that our vehicles always comply with approval specifications.”

Double reminder

We'll see what outcome the lawsuit will have: the class action in question is led by Iliya Nechev, a resident of San Marcos, California, who purchased his 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia four years ago. “I came close to an accident several times due to the brakes on my Ferrari, but my dealer said they were 'normal' brakes and that I would have to 'get used to them' – the words of Nechev – I wouldn't have bought my Ferrari if I had known about the problems.” In addition to Ferrari, he also appears among the defendants Bosch: According to the two companies that issued the two recalls above, the problems may stem from brake fluid reservoir caps that may not vent properly, potentially creating a vacuum inside the fluid reservoir.