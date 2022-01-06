Berlin (DPA)

The German Football League “Bundesliga” resumes its activities “Friday”, after stopping it for several weeks due to the winter break, but the Corona virus pandemic continues to dominate the headlines, after a large group of players tested positive for the virus during the rest period.

Bayern Munich, the “leading”, suffers from the presence of at least 9 infected cases among its members, but the date of its match against Borussia Moenchengladbach tomorrow remains, despite talks with the German League about a possible postponement.

“At the moment I expect to be off the field tomorrow at the Allianz Arena,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann told a news conference.

And Donata Hopfen, the new president of the German League, was appointed, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, who spent his vacation in the Maldives, recorded the first series of positive tests among the German champions in the last nine seasons. The team is also missing the services of Cameroonian Eric Maxim Chobo-Moting and Senegalese Bona Sar, due to their presence with their countries’ national teams to participate in the African Nations Cup, which begins in Cameroon next Sunday.

The curse of Corona virus infections chased the Borussia Dortmund team, which is second in the “Bundesliga” standings, which is 9 points behind Bayern, after its players Marius Wolf and Dan-Axel Zagado were infected, but he can involve a sufficient number of players to face Eintracht Frankfurt “Saturday”. .

And Dortmund may have the opportunity to reduce the difference with Bayern, in the event that the Bavarian team’s match is postponed or falters against Moenchengladbach.

The curse of the injuries that chased Dortmund this season hindered his ambitions to compete strongly at the top and regain the title absent from him since the 2011-2012 season, but with the Norwegian striker Erling Halland remaining in his ranks until next July, at least, and the number of injured players decreased, the team is still bound by it. Hope.

“When all the players return, we will increase our efficiency even more,” said Sebastian Kell, team manager.

Dortmund is afraid that Frankfurt will continue its uprising, which it started just before the holiday, after achieving 6 victories during its last seven matches in the competition, to advance to sixth place in the championship standings.

It is expected that Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner will lead the team from the field despite suffering a fracture in his cheekbone during an e-scooter crash, but there are at least two members of the team recovering from Covid-19, and the match, which takes place at the Frankfurt Stadium, is scheduled to take place without Fans, after the authorities ruled last December that “Bundesliga” matches should be played without an audience again due to the epidemic.

Berlin’s local government used a loophole to allow some fans to attend, with Hertha Berlin’s match against Cologne next Sunday in front of up to 3,000 fans under strict rules.

Like many of the “Bundesliga” teams, Hertha has a number of cases infected with the Corona virus among its members, but the match does not face the risk of delaying so far.