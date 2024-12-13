The few regional presidents who stopped to address the media upon their arrival did so to express their displeasure at the lack of preparation for the meeting by the Executive, unable to carry out any preparatory work as had been done on other occasions. . With this uncertainty the meeting began, in which Pedro Sánchez took the floor to outline his proposals, unknown until then, and which sources close to the popular barons described as “generalities” and “empty of content.” On the issue that most concerned the territories, that of regional financing, Sánchez proposed “agreeing among all on a new model of regional financing that reconciles multilateralism and bilaterality, protects solidarity between territories, and guarantees that all the Autonomous Communities receive more resources than they receive today. That is, support for the bilateral negotiation already underway with Catalonia and another parallel one with the rest of the autonomies that would be addressed in a Fiscal and Financial Policy Council that the Government will convene for January. In it, Sánchez announced that there will be an “assumption by the State of part of the debt of the Autonomous Communities of the common regime”, an issue that will have to be seen how it is addressed due to the different particularities and because some of the autonomous communities are not willing to receive that “forgiveness” and prefer to talk about a general economic injection. Another of Sánchez’s proposals, in this case to help the territories affected by DANA, is to reprogram “a part of the European cohesion funds FEDER and ESF+ to create an additional line of help.” Related News vertical No The XXVII Conference of Presidents in Santander, in images EFE The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, brings together the regional leaders this Friday in a Conference of Presidents in which they will discuss issues such as housing, regional financing, immigration and the lack of health professionals«It is incredible that all of this has not been documented before. Everything blindly, so that the communities cannot go to the appointment with the measures analyzed and evaluated according to the situation of each one,” explain sources from one of the territories governed by the PP. HealthAmong the Government’s few specifications is an economic injection of 223 million to finance the “adoption and development of new health solutions based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). “To improve patient care and make better use of healthcare workers’ time.” Regarding the increase in doctors for primary care, a real deficit, the Executive only commits to increasing “the financing of new places as long as there is a firm commitment from the Autonomous Communities to contribute in a sustained manner to their co-financing.” ImmigrationImmigration is the problem discussed at the Conference of Presidents that received the most generalizations from Sánchez, who only managed to propose “a responsible and supportive immigration policy, based on science and not on prejudices”, the promotion of a “solution “shared approach to the problem of the distribution of unaccompanied minors through objective criteria” and a request to the communities to “join the initiatives of the Government of Spain to promote regular migration.” HousingFinally, in terms of housing, more inconcretions, with the announcement of the presentation of a reform of the Land Law, which already failed last summer, in addition to asking the territories to make use of the current Housing Law, whose application was discarded by the majority of communities because they considered it contrary to their interests. Finally, Sánchez put on the table a commitment so that the public housing stock reaches the 20 percent average that European countries have.

