Barça’s return to the Spotify Camp Nou, for which the club is still reluctant to set a date, already has its Sustainable Mobility Plan: it will initially imply a “significant reduction” in the use of private vehicles (cars and motorcycles), which will be reduced from 50% (before the works) to a third. That is, according to FC Barcelona calculations, 26% will access by car and 6% by motorcycle, while 36% will enter and exit the stadium on foot and 30% by public transport.

Restrictions on cars and motorcycles

As detailed by Jordi Portabella, director of the Sustainability area of ​​FC Barcelona, ​​and David Escudé, councilor for Sports and the Les Corts district of Barcelona City Council, the Sustainable Mobility Plan for the return to the new Camp Nou will involve “a change in mentality ” in the way to access the stadium.

The Mobility Plan, which has been consulted and presented to the residents of the Les Corts neighborhood, will mean a notable restriction on private vehicles around the Camp Nou.

“We have taken advantage of Barça leaving the Estadi to improve mobility, to make a small revolution with respect to what the neighbors were used to,” explained David Escudé.

“That the inconvenience be as little as possible on match days for the neighbors, who could not access their homes. There will be restrictions on private mobility, private vehicles that are not residents of Les Corts will not be able to access.” The restriction will be carried out through traffic cameras. Yes, taxis with a fixed unloading point, as well as buses, will be able to enter and leave. Also “the motorcycles that occupy the sidewalks will be removed and will move towards the University Campus”, in a new parking lot, according to Escudé.

Staggered return

In a first phase, 60% of the stadium’s maximum capacity (about 105,000 spectators) will return.

The Plan presented by Barça and the City Council foresees a “staggered and partial return to the Camp Nou”, in a first phase at 60% of the maximum capacity of the stadium (about 105,000 spectators).

The philosophy that drives the Plan is “to promote sustainable mobility, promote walking and public transport (metro, bus, tram and Bicing), enable parking for cars and motorcycles, personal mobility vehicles (VMP), buses and taxis” .

FC Barcelona’s forecast for the return to the Camp Nou is that “a third of attendees will come on foot (36.5%), a third by public transport (17% by metro, 5% by bus, 4.7% by bus, 2.3% in Tram and 0.3% in Bicing, plus 0.2% in MVP and bikes), and a third in private vehicle (car 25.9% and 6% in motorcycle)”, as explained Jordi Portabella.

“We want to promote the use of public transport, we have done a study of the bus stops around Camp Nou. Depending on which part of the stadium you go to, there is one bus or another. We will give an indication to the partners about the most convenient one,” explained the Director of Sustainability.

“The City Council has also made an effort and has installed more Bicing areas, we are hopeful that it can be used more frequently, as well as the Tram.”

Hunt for the private vehicle

There will be fewer parking spaces, only about 950 inside the Stadium grounds and about 9,000 (private) in the surrounding area.

In this way, the number of parking spaces for private vehicles will be significantly reduced. There will be 10,400 spaces around the Camp Nou (9,100 private parking spaces), of which only about 950 will be inside the stadium. “There will be a total increase in access by public transport and a decrease in the use of private vehicles, it is significant,” commented Portabella.

Likewise, the number of parking spaces for motorcycles will increase in the vicinity of the stadium to 3,120. “It is an increase,” commented Escudé, without specifying how many places. What there will be is a cleaning of the sidewalks. “What we do now is offer an alternative to parking motorcycles on the sidewalk, because it is an infraction.”

Return without date

The first phase of return to the Spotify Camp Nou points to February, at the earliest, but the club does not venture to set a date

In its latest information, on October 7 through vice president Elena Fort, the club insisted that the deadlines for the return were met “scrupulously”, but did not venture to set a date. Two months later, the club still has not set a date.

Everything indicated that it would not be before February 2025, since UEFA forces teams to start and finish the first phase of the Champions League at the same venue and, furthermore, Barça preferred not to combine two stadiums.