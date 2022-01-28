Is the PAN changing its ideology? The panismo in Sinaloa has historically been identified as a somewhat conservative party, for being against controversial issues, such as same-sex marriages or abortion, and in the Sinaloa Congress its legislators had not been the exception. , until this week when pro-life representatives from the diocese of Culiacán, religious Protestants and gynecologists met with members of the Political Coordination Board, of which Giovanna Morachis Paperini, the only PAN legislator, is also a member, but who shone for her absence that day. Would the arrival of Roxana Rubio to the state leadership of the party bring about a change in the conservative ideology that characterized them? We don’t know, but what we do know is that Adolfo Beltrán Corrales, who recently resigned from his 27 years of PAN militancy, was supporting these groups that oppose the approval of abortion in Sinaloa. They also say that Giovanna seemed to wander lost through Congress.

Adolfo Beltrán, to MC? The expansive local deputy and now “without a party” Adolfo Beltrán Corrales seems not to dislike the idea of ​​joining the Citizen Movement and forming, together with Celia Jáuregui Ibarra, a parliamentary group in the State Congress. And so the legislator himself hinted at it, who confirmed that an adviser to the senator and national leader of MC, Dante Delgado, contacted him and invited him to join the orange political project that they bring ahead of the 2024 elections, for which even He announced that, for this next electoral process, he will already be in another party. We must not forget that in Movimiento Ciudadano there are several expansionists with whom Adolfo Beltrán could form a group, expansionists who were even candidates in last year’s election, such as Martín Heredia from Mazatlan or Miguel Ángel “Líder” Camacho from Ahome. So don’t rule out this move by Beltrán Corrales, who is closer to MC than to any other party.

New power struggle. In Sinaloa, the stage is set for the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, to free a few more rounds against the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Químico Benítez, on the issue of the possible cancellation of the Carnival, scheduled to take place from February 24 to March 1 next. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya has already joined this plot, who, in a first attempt to calm the arrogant mayor of Mazatlán, sent him to say that, even if he carries out the popular consultation to find out if the citizens want the event to take place or not, the consultation is not binding, so the last word will be held by the State Health Committee that he, as state president, chairs. So, as the saying goes “why so many laps when the ground is so even”. The only factor that could play in favor of the Carnival and the Chemist is that the contagion curve decreases.

Badiraguato, unprotected. Worrying is the complaint made by the mayor of Badiraguato, José Paz López Elenes, who acknowledged that the municipality he governs only has two patrols and 20 preventive elements to prevent crime, a figure that is not only insufficient, but worrying, since it reveals the neglect in which this municipality has remained for decades. And it is that it is not only one of the municipalities whose geography is one of the most rugged and extensive, but also risky as it turns out to travel through the mountains and its closed areas. Hopefully, for the good of the Badiraguatenses, López Elenes will get the Secretary of State Public Security, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, with whom he announced that he would meet, to support him on this issue, and that that excellent friendship that unites the mayor with the governor Rubén Rocha Moya, originally from this land, also bears fruit, since it is not possible for an area like this to have such a paltry state of police force.

#gazebo