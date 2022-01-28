Between encounters and signals. The PRI member Jorge Abel López Sánchez was in charge of making public a meeting he held with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya there in the office of the Government Palace. The image that he shared on social networks of him, he accompanied by a message in which he claims to have had an interesting conversation with the brunette and to have wished him much success and progress for the good of Sinaloans. The former Mazatlan mayor assured that the political issue was reserved for 2024, and added that the important thing is to work so that Sinaloa continues on the path of development. What has transpired from the corridors of the Palace and from other external trenches is that, if the governor’s intention is to recycle PRI members, such as López Sánchez and/or Pucheta, the only signal he is sending is that he lacks a political structure that would strengthen him. as the owner of political power in the entity.

Lots of beauty. With futurism or not, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, gave the media coup: he took away the garbage collection concession from OP Ecology and gave it to the English company RCRWT, which does not need a landfill because it will build its high-tech recycling plant and in five years will give the community up to 25 percent of its profits from the sale of its recycled products. In other words, in the medium term the commune will no longer pay for the service. In addition, they do not produce pollution. That, among other benefits, left many with a square eye. Yesterday, Vargas Landeros offered a conference to clear up some doubts, especially how much the commune would pay OP for rescinding the contract. And he came up with nothing, because everything will be absorbed by the new company, which is also going through El Fuerte, Guasave, Salvador Alvarado and Culiacán. And the tender? Vargas Landeros got around him with the fact that the law empowers him to make this type of contract and that other proposals from companies were taken into account. And tell the ampáyer.

In Mazatlan, they only talk about Carnival. Even though the celebration announced by the City Council would start until February 24, Mazatlecos are in the middle of discussing whether or not the centennial celebration should take place due to the pandemic. The City Council would carry out a citizen consultation this Sunday, but yesterday morning Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez announced that the democratic exercise will be postponed until February 6. For his part, the Secretary of Health in Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, warned on Wednesday that, whatever the result of the consultation, it will be the health authorities who will ultimately determine whether or not there is Carnival in Mazatlan. That has not prevented polls from proliferating through social networks and even supposed results of early polls that take for granted a majority vote in favor of the party.

They remove lock. After various federal cargo transportation organizations blocked federal highway Mexico 15 last Wednesday, near the town of Las Brisas, in Guasave, as a protest against the proposal by the deputy of Coahuila, Javier Borrego, to take out of circulation those units 10 years old or more finally decided yesterday to withdraw, since the legislator himself agreed with them to meet next Monday in the city of Culiacán and discuss this issue. The truth is that, regardless of the cause of the protest, the disagreement of the drivers was great, as it took up to two hours to get out of the long queue that formed. Hopefully on Monday they will leave the meeting they will have satisfied because, if the opposite happens, they could return to the blockades.

Nothing else can be like that. Regarding the road redesign work at the intersection of Venustiano Carranza Boulevard and September 16 Street, in the municipal seat of Angostura, which was delivered in August last year by the then mayor Aglaeé Montoya Martínez, since the area was open to circulation, citizen discontent was unleashed for giving back this work under the argument that the spaces in the streets were reduced. Now, as municipal president Miguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, he points out that the requests to eliminate this work continue to come to him, who said he did not understand much of the explanations of the work, which was said to include bike paths and they are not seen in the area. The mayor points out that he has never promised to eliminate said work, which is registered with the Ministry of Public Works or in some other agency, so it would be wrong, as he said, “that because of our pistols, arriving and do it on tour”, so it is not possible, but it does recognize that the work has greatly limited circulation, specifically of large vehicles, and everything indicates that as long as it continues like this, the request to remove it will also be present.

