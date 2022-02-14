Accused with the president. Before the Government and the President of the Republic, the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, will accuse the deputies and the governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, of being traitors. Instead of bothering President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with efforts for the benefit of citizens, he will do it with gossip and only because they do not comply with his whims. Hopefully he will also tell the president that although he is pointing out Governor Rubén Rocha Moya as a traitor, his son is working with that government against which he rants so much and to which he assures that he does not lower his head. In this case, it will be known how much resistance Rocha Moya has that the mayor is ranting everywhere against him and affecting his image. The egocentrism of the first mayor of Culiacán is so much that he is fighting with imaginary enemies, since he believes that both the state president and the deputies voted in favor of the reform of the law of article 50 of the Sinaloa Drinking Water and Sewerage Boards, not because they want to help people who have less, but to harm him. The strange thing is that he is the only mayor angry because the deputies and the governor approved discounts for adults over 65, disabled, pensioners and retirees, the others do not say anything, so Estrada Ferreiro remains the only one with great ambition to collect, not knowing for what purposes.

Senator makes commercial. From an office or luxury room and using a laptop, Senator Imelda Castro Castro made the call to pay the predial. In her commercial, the Culiacán City Hall building appears, it must be recognized that the shots are well made and of quality. The senator gives recommendations that if they cannot go to the City Hall they pay online, we must remind her that thousands and thousands of Sinaloans are not privileged like her and it is not so easy for them to pay the property tax and even less online because they do not have a computer or with Internet. The senator is doing things that are not her responsibility and just to look good. She could well carry out actions that really help the families of Sinaloa, such as using the Senate Tribune to request that medicines be supplied in hospitals, that there be internet in schools or make arrangements for there to be more budget for work; ah, that’s not right, that would imply starting a fight. Senator, her function is to work for the welfare of Sinaloans and all Mexicans, she takes her position seriously; stop playing politics, if she wants to be mayor of Culiacán or hold another political position, earn it by working for the benefit of the people, not by looking good with other politicians.

Double speech. While from his orange conference, which the state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, Sergio Torres Félix, does every week, rants against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, his councilor Octavio Valenzuela votes in favor of everything the mayor proposes, such as reducing the property discount to businessmen and was also in favor of presenting the Constitutional Controversy so that water discounts are not made to vulnerable people. Sergio Torres is being strongly criticized by many citizens because the party that he directs is in the City Hall and they tell him that quietly he looks prettier.

Another hit to the pocket. Many citizens were surprised yesterday, since the cost of admission to the zoo was 40 pesos and to see the snakes it was 30 pesos; that is, they have already started charging separately and as if that were not enough, the lion cannot see how filthy the windows are, until when Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, why do you insist on affecting the pockets of citizens so much.

#gazebo