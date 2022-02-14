REGRETTABLY, The proposal presented by the Major Leagues did not convince the Players Union, practically at all, which extends the work stoppage, with the serious threat of cancellation of the next season in the Major Leagues. With two and a half months in negotiations, the situation darkens even more, when the preseason start date is scheduled for Wednesday of this week in Florida and Arizona.

ROB MANFRED, MLB commissioner, offered the players’ representatives a series of proposals. The most significant: allowing universal designated hitter and raising rookie salaries from $570,000 to $630,000. The rest are tiny incentives to what Tony Clark’s pupils ask for. The strongest: distributing global profits of the season, but the subject was not touched on, because the owners do not want to distribute their millionaire fortunes, because they argue that they are the ones who risk their capital.

THE MEETING in New York, for an hour, it dissolved immediately when they learned that Manfred arrived practically empty-handed, nothing new. Under this situation, the threat is magnified, not only going through the start of the campaign agreed for March 31, but closing the doors of this industry, at least in this 2022. That’s how serious the panorama looks. Too bad, there are no negotiable advances.

NO REMAINS rather than wait for a satisfactory settlement, for the good of baseball. Now that breaks are in fashion, hopefully baseball’s won’t last too long.

MEANWHILE, attention will be focused on the least impact situation. One of them, that the Chicago White Sox will be the first MLB organization that will require all Minor League players and, of course, the first team, to present booster shots. Major League Baseball had ruled that only Major League personnel, players, coaching staff, administrators and field staff were the ones who would have to cover this order to combat covid-19. Now, it’s all even.

WHEN IT WAS REVEALED the sudden death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi no one understood the causes at 47 years of age. Today it is known by the North American authorities that the death was by suicide from a bullet in the chest in the house of his mother, in Cleremont, California.

CASES OF star ballplayers in the Majors, of inappropriate behavior, do not stop. One of them, Juan Encarnación, who had been detained in the Dominican since last September on accusations of sexual abuse against a minor, is released when the authorities do not find reliable evidence of his crime. We do not understand, in the case of Quisqueyano, with two World Series rings, with the world of money they earned, bury their prestige and career for an adventure and, worse, against a teenager. And there are dozens of cases.