Yesterday, the Town Hall hosted the award ceremony for the Gastronomic Municipality of the Year, an award that LA VERDAD grants in this first edition to Cartagena and that comes to vindicate the magnificent work that the hospitality sector is doing in the port city, consolidating itself as the leading launches for tourism due to the evident quality that its culinary offer is achieving.

“It's for you,” said the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, upon receiving the distinction from Carlos López Portland, Business Director of LA VERDAD. The message was addressed to the numerous businessmen, hoteliers and chefs of Cartagena who came to the town hall building to celebrate the distinction.

“This is a success for all of you, since you are responsible for the city being internationally recognized for the benefits of its gastronomy,” said the councilor, who recognized the importance that the sector is achieving, becoming one of the most important attractions. for tourists who choose the city as a destination. “They come to visit us for our gastronomy and they leave conquered by their stomach and already passing by everything that our city offers,” added Noelia Arroyo.

Sergio Gallego, technical director of gastronomic events at LA VERDAD, explained that Cartagena is justly deserving of this award for “the evolution that the sector has experienced in the city, which has managed to combine respect for traditional cuisine and maintaining the “Inheritance of three-millennial ingredients with avant-garde cuisine, which still relies on the gastronomic legacy of this land.” He also clarified that “this is an award for career, innovation and the determined commitment of the local sector to consolidate the name of Cartagena as a gastronomic reference and focus of international attraction.”

Gallego announced that LA VERDAD's commitment to giving visibility to Cartagena's gastronomy will translate into an agenda of events in which the city's hoteliers will be a fundamental and active part to continue valuing their work and the recognition that they deserve on a gastronomic level.

In this sense, it is worth mentioning the celebration by the newspaper of relevant events such as the Murcia Gastronomic Region, which has a significant presence of hoteliers from Cartagena, as well as Cartagena Puerto de Sabores. The editorial commitment has also resulted in a gastronomic supplement such as 'Garum'. These will be joined this year by other promotional actions.

Magnificent representation



In fact, the presentation of the award to the Gastronomic Municipality of the Year was accompanied by a promotional event in which hoteliers had the opportunity to showcase the best of their cuisines. There was no shortage of careful preparations from Magoga, La Marquesita, Grupo Casa Tomás, Pablo Guardiola, La Bocana, Restaurante Antonio's de Los Nietos, El Cantón, La Vermutería de la Charito, Deskaro, Confitería Balbino, Bonobo, Casa Beltrí, Mare Nostrum, Canela , Laroyre Café, Bodega Nicolás, Vinagrillo, Loco Ángel, Confitería San Vicente, El Secreto Lounge, Chamfer Coffee, Minuto 90, Chef Momo, Jamón y Corte, El Pellizco, Las Fortalezas and Restaurante Bahía.

Also exhibiting their product were José Díaz, Ricardo Fuentes, Sabores de Tallante, Viña La Cerca Wines, La Yerbera Quesos, the UPCT wine Tomás Ferro, Frigoríficos Morales and the Santa Florentina Market, with fruits and vegetables from Campo de Cartagena.