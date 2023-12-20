Stock market, Piazza Affari closes flat

Flat closing for Piazza Affari. In Milan the FTSE Mib lost 0.01% to 30,361 points. Among the blue chips, Tim shines (+5.75%) due to the excitement in the TLC sector after the Spanish government decided to enter Telefonica with a 10% share and in light of Iliad's offer for Vodafone Italy. Also supporting the stock are the rumors, reported by Reuters, that the F2i fund is ready to invest around 1 billion euros together with KKR in the fixed network. Iveco also did well +1.38%, Inwit +1.28%, Eni +1.18%. However, the banking sector is declining: Banco Bpm -1.45%, Bper -1.21%, Mps -0.68%, Intesa Sanpaolo -0.52%. Sales also on Ferrari -0.85% and Leonardo -0.58%.

