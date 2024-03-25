The Law on Waste and Contaminated Soils, which obliges town councils to incorporate into municipal rates the full recovery of all service costs (collection, transportation and treatment of waste) “has made it necessary to review and update the tax quota, “after an economic study of the ordinance regulating the rate for providing garbage collection services.”

The Councilor for the Treasury, José Manuel Gálvez, explains that “the current tax ordinance regulating this rate has been in force since 2014, without having undergone modifications or updates since then, and, although we have held out until the last moment so as not to impact taxpayers “It is necessary to review it to adapt it to legality.” In this sense, the councilor wanted to make it clear that “we are not facing a decision by this government team but rather a situation required by law as demonstrated by the fact that all city councils in the Region, without exception, are carrying out reviews of their rates. Regarding the increase in its amount, the City Council indicates that it will go from 54 cents to 6.47 euros, depending on the areas of the municipality where this new rate is applied.