The president of the Hostelor hoteliers association, Jesús Abellaneda, yesterday described the first part of Holy Week as an “absolute success”, which began with meals on Serenade Thursday and continued until Palm Sunday. “The weather respected” and the expectations of bars and restaurants were met, which have been able to expand their terraces by 50%, closing hours until two in the morning, placing bars on the street, installing background music and cutting off streets in the center like Álamo, where several cocktail bars are concentrated.

He was satisfied because there has been a “high level of spending” and assured that for many establishments it is “impossible to absorb more customers.” He added that if the sector increases its turnover during Easter, it is due to the opening of new hospitality establishments, more than twenty in recent months, which shows that the city is “desirable to invest, not only for professionals from Lorca but also from the rest.” from the Region and from outside it.

Abellaneda also valued the extraordinary security device very positively, since the high presence of foot patrols of the National and Local Police and the private surveillance hired by some establishments “has avoided uncivil behavior” and has made it possible to offer a “better image of the city” to customers, especially in places with large crowds of people. The agents intervened in the collection of flags, opening the way to the brotherhoods and at the doors of the busiest establishments. Hiring has increased fourfold and a new avalanche of customers is expected on Good Thursday and Good Friday when bars and restaurants have all their seats reserved. He advised visitors without reservations who come to the city on those days to take the opportunity to eat in one of the districts and then return to the center for the procession.

According to Abellaneda, the celebration of the inaugural bullfight in the Sutullena bullring, with all tickets sold, will help ensure that activity in hospitality establishments does not decline on Saturday of Glory.

The Councilor for Security, Juan Miguel Bayonas, highlighted that in the first four days of Holy Week “there have been no incidents” and that the police presence will be reinforced in the coming days when the presence of citizens will multiply in different areas of the city. Also to facilitate the movements of the brotherhoods, the departure of thrones for the processions and the routes of the penitential meetings and the Way of the Cross. “The entire staff is on the street,” said the Security councilor.