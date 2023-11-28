Public voting for the award began last night “Player’s Voice” from The Game Awards 2023 , which have already collected over 10,000 player votes. According to the provisional ranking Baldur’s Gate 3 it is currently in first place, while some of the most popular games of this rich gaming year are not currently in the top ten positions, such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and therefore risk not moving on to the next phase.

How does voting for the Player’s Voice Award work?

Unlike the other awards at The Game Awards 2023, the “Player’s Voice” is the only one that is decided exclusively by the public through a vote that will take place in three phases. The first sees the 30 games above in competition, with each user being able to vote for up to 10 titles by November 29th. The top ten classified move on to phase 2, where it will be possible to vote for up to 5 games by December 2nd. Finally, the best five will move on to the final vote, which ends on December 4th.

Right now the ranking sees Baldur’s Gate 3 as the undisputed winner, with a clear detachment from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, while among the games that would not pass to the second round we also find Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Armored Core 6, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, Street Fighter 6, Starfield and Diablo 4. Clearly there is still a long way to go until the end of the voting, so things could change significantly.

