Minister must talk about “spending review” and “new finance law”; watch live on the Poder360 YouTube channel

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, participates this Tuesday (November 28, 2023) in the “Budget for Performance 2.0” seminar, promoted by the Ministry of Planning. The event will be held at the Federal Budget Secretariat, in Brasília (DF).

Tebet should talk about “spending review” and “new finance law”.

Also participating:

Paulo Bijos, Federal Budget Secretary;

Cristina MacDowell, main specialist in Tax Management at IDB (Inter-American Development Bank);

Gustavo Guimarães, executive secretary of the Ministry of Planning.

Watch live: