The question is particular but perhaps it also demonstrates a certain lightness in dealing with some categories on the part of the organization of the event, or even of the press in general, after the bizarre case of Dave the Diver included among the indie games, despite it being a production of the South Korean giant Nexon, one of the largest publishers ever.

Another curious case emerged among the nominations of The Game Awards 2023 with Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam, one of the candidates to the title Best Esports Coach, which he has asked to be removed from the list of finalists because as he himself reported “he wasn’t even a coach” this year.

The coach who is not a coach?

“Let’s be serious for two minutes,” Quoniam wrote, “I haven’t even been a coach this year… take me off the list.”

The statement demonstrates first of all a remarkable honesty on the part of XTQZZZ, but also evidently a lack of in-depth analysis of the subject in an event that also has several awards dedicated to eSports.

At this point we are waiting to see how the issue will develop, because the case is decidedly peculiar: will it actually be removed? At this point we are perhaps too close to the date set for the Game Awards 2023, i.e. December 7, 2023, to change the lists with the candidates in the various categories, so we’ll see. What is certain is that a certain need is emerging more attention on the selection of candidates for the event.