State Duma deputy Svetlana Bessarab said that Russia currently provides all kinds of support to large families. In particular, they are provided with land plots, free hot meals, the opportunity to pay interest on loans, and preferential mortgages. In addition, free parking and parking are organized for them, as well as free or discounted visits to cultural centers.

“This is a fairly broad list of social guarantees and benefits provided, but this will never be enough,” Bessarab emphasized in an interview with Lenta.Ru on Tuesday, November 14th.

The parliamentarian also expressed support for the initiative to abolish personal income tax for large families, but noted that the proposal needs to be improved so that this does not negatively affect the formation of regional budgets.

“If some category of citizens stops paying it, we need to think about how to compensate the regions for the lost income, because otherwise it will be fraught with serious losses,” Bessarab concluded.

On November 9, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko proposed exempting large families from paying personal income tax. She also proposed forming a program for individual housing construction and the construction of low-rise buildings, taking into account planning decisions aimed specifically at Russians with many children, writes RT. In addition, she called for the development of measures to support families with high fertility potential (women and men between 30 and 40 years old), as well as grandparents who are busy raising and caring for their grandchildren, the city news agency reports “Moscow”.

Matvienko also called for establishing a unified status for large families in Russia. This, in her opinion, is necessary to maintain the prestige of a large family, notes NSN.

At the beginning of November, the Public Chamber (PC) of the Russian Federation told Izvestia that they proposed introducing a “paternal” or “large-child” capital of 1 million rubles, which would be provided at the birth or adoption of a third and subsequent children in one family.

In September, State Duma deputy Yana Lantratova proposed introducing additional days off for parents with many children. In her address to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov, the parliamentarian indicated that current labor legislation provides that one of the parents of a disabled child has the right to four additional paid days off during the month, and parents with many children also require additional days off. They will be able to use this time to organize their lives, organize joint leisure time and raise children, the TV channel reports. “Star”.