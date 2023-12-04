We arrived at final votes of the section Players’ Voice of the The Game Awards 2023, which sees the five games most voted during the previous votes remaining in the competition. As you know, this is the category of game of the year voted by the public, which usually expresses the strength of the communities that have developed around individual titles or hardware brands.
The games that reached the final this year are not surprising, given that they are some of the best-selling games of the year on various platforms.
But let’s stop talking and let’s see which competitors are still in the race and therefore eligible to vote:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The page to cast your vote is always the same. You have two more days to vote.
The winning game will be announced during The Game Awards 2023, which will take place in Italy on December 8th at 1.30 am. Naturally the Multiplayer.it editorial team will follow him live and comment on announcements and prizes.
